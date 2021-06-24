What is Austin's building inspection regulations?

The Development Department said inspections are typically provided by a qualified third-party inspection company.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the tragic collapse of a multi-story building Thursday morning in southern Florida's Miami-Dade, we asked Austin's Development Department about regulations in the city.

Here in Austin, a spokesperson said it too requires building inspections prior to occupancy. The process of identifying which inspections are needed begins in plan review and the inspections occur during construction.

The inspections are typically provided by a qualified third-party inspection company. It can be performed by the registered design professional in responsible charge, the engineer of record for the project, or another individual who can show “competence and relevant experience or training” under the International Building Code (2015 IBC, Section 1704.2.1).

While the cause of the fatal incident has not been released, the mayor of Surfside, Florida, said it was recently undergoing roof work.

According to KVUE's sister station in Florida, there is a threshold inspection law that adds more oversight throughout the construction process. This means if the building is tall or holds a lot of people, a state-certified special inspector, also called a threshold inspector, is required to oversee the build and specifically look at structural elements to ensure compliance and safety.