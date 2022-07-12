Westlake-area home under renovation catches fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Westlake area was bright with flames Tuesday night.

According to the Austin Fire Department, a home on the 1800 block of Far Gallant Drive caught fire. AFD first reported the fire around 9:50 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire was fully involved when officials first arrived. One nearby home was also threatened by the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

The Westlake and Oak Hill fire departments also assisted.

Officials said the home appeared to be undergoing renovations.

