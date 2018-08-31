CALDWELL COUNTY — A volunteer firefighter died after he collided head-on with another vehicle the morning of Aug. 31.

Chisholm Trail Fire Rescue's Nick Zoulek was driving along State Highway 21 when, "for reasons unknown at this time," he hit a Jeep head-on, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Zoulek died at the scene.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals.

Fire departments near Caldwell and Hays County will assist in covering the area as the CTFR mourn the loss of Zoulek.

Chief Mark Padier said, "Firefighter Nick Zoulek was selfless in his service to the communities of Caldwell and Hays County for over three years."

For more information, contact Padier at 512-216-4877 or call Chief Ken Bailey at 512-563-4784.

© 2018 KVUE-TV