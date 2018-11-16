AUSTIN — There's a new top dog at the University of Texas Police Department, and he's winning over the hearts of everyone on the force.

Meet Widget. He is a beagle-dachshund mix, just a little over a year old and he holds a big responsibility as the department's new therapy dog.

His "office" (kennel, bed and toys) is inside the UTPD dispatch center. He attends briefings every morning when he comes into work and makes his rounds in the hallways to visit with different officers throughout the day.

"The officers love to come in here, especially when they just had a really long day," Kim Schultz, UTPD's communications supervisor and Widget's owner, said. "We have long shifts, and they'll come in and sit on the floor with him and love on him and ask for treats so they can feed him."

Layne Smith, UTPD Sergeant of Patrol, seems to agree. She keeps treats at her desk just for when Widget happens to stop by.

"He totally boosts morale, he makes everyone's day better and I even go into dispatch and visit him. I get down on the floor and spend time with Widget," Smith said. "At the PD, we deal with people on their worst days. We're there, and having Widget just makes that even better, coming off of those different emotions that we have."

Following the stabbing at the UT campus in May 2017, Schultz brought in her 18-year-old dog, Bella, for some healing for her colleagues. Her dog died, and later she adopted Widget, who was being taken care of by a foster owner. Seeing the impact Bella had on officers after such a tragic event, she realized Widget, too, had a higher calling and began his training toward becoming a therapy dog.

Widget is truly a "good boy."

He has now completed his K-9 good citizen training and is sponsored by Canines for Christ, an international Christian-based, animal-assisted therapy ministry. After the new year, he still has a little more training left to do -- but he's already had his first assignment.

"He went to visit with the family of the Fayette County deputy who was injured in the line of duty, and just to bring them a smile during a tragic situation and just to get their mind off of it for just a second or two," Schultz said about Widget's visit with the family of Fayette County deputy Calvin Lehmann, who was shot in the face while serving a warrant on November 1st.

"When they first saw him, they smiled, of course, because I don't think all of them knew a dog was coming to see them. They got down and petted him and got to see him do see do some tricks and break the ice and helped get their mind off of it for a second."

Widget is already doing great work at the department, providing cuddles and wet-nose kisses.

Looking ahead, Schultz said they look forward to having him meet with students next semester and providing some stress relief during midterms and finals.

She also said that she is looking to do outreach with other area emergency management centers who might want Widget to stop by and see them as well.

