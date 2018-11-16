AUSTIN — No one enjoys driving bumper to bumper and sitting in Austin traffic.

That's why the Texas Department of Transportation is working to help alleviate some of that. They said the 360 corridor includes some of the state's most congested roadways.

On an average day, there is traffic at the Spicewood Springs intersection, but they plan to add a bridge along Loop 360 to change that.

To do so, they'll remove the traffic lights on the main lanes and add frontage road lanes along Loop 360.

Flores, Rebecca

A shared use path on both sides of Spicewood Springs Road will be added for bike riders and and walkers.

The Spicewood Springs project is just one of many projects planned along the corridor. People can give feedback on these proposed changes for about two more weeks.

Construction is expected to start in 2022.

