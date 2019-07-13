AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County Corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly falsifying government records and failing to perform visual checks on inmates.

Carlos Luna, 21, was charged with tampering with a government record, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said surveillance camera footage from Building 12 at the Travis County Correctional Complex in Del Valle showed Luna was not conducting “post visual” checks on inmates at the times he recorded in a logbook.

The office said it launched an Internal Affairs investigation as well as a criminal investigation while Luna was reassigned to a position that did not require inmate supervision.

During the week of June 10-16, Luna logged 49 visual checks, but video evidence showed he didn’t perform 34 of them, officials said. Luna reportedly told detectives he had been falsifying the logs for up to two months, although he acknowledged the “high importance” of the health and safety checks.

Luna has been with the sheriff’s office since July 16, 2017. His case is currently under review for administrative or disciplinary action.

