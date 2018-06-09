AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers arrested a man accused of raping a teenage girl after a concert at Circuit of the Americas.

37-year-old Paul Tincher was working as a parking attendant at that concert when the incident allegedly occurred.

KVUE has learned Tincher had a lengthy criminal history dating back nearly 20 years, with prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault.

RELATED | COTA parking worker accused of raping teen has lengthy criminal history, documents show

As recent as March, Tincher was arrested by APD for possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. That’s when a Travis County Judge released Tincher on what is called a PR bond, or personal recognizance bond.

A PR bond allows an offender to be released from jail for free, by signing a written statement promising to return on scheduled court dates. The offender only pays a small processing fee.

The Austin Police Association is speaking out about the PR bond process, especially in regards to when repeat offenders are granted one.

"In a situation like this, where you give someone with a long criminal history a PR bond, I think it's ridiculous and again, this judge needs to be looked at and ask why they gave a PR bond,” said Ken Casaday, President of the Austin Police Association.

Casaday said APD plans to shine a light on violent and/or repeat offenders granted PR bonds in Travis County.

"We plan on putting out in social media which judges here in Travis County are giving these PR bonds and who they give them to,” said Casaday.

KVUE consulted about the PR bond process with retired Travis County Judge, Charlie Baird.

"Whether this risk in this case was foreseeable or not is something a judge would have to evaluate when considering the bond to begin with,” said Baird.

Baird said the PR bond is necessary to avoid overcrowding at the jails. He added that the bonds are ideal for first-time, non-violent offenders who are likely not to cause harm to the general public. In most cases, he says, it works.

"We have a very high rate of individuals that do, in fact, show up to court, and individuals that do, in fact, not commit any other crimes,” said Baird.

Casaday agrees there is an appropriate time to set PR bonds. However, he uses Tincher as an example as a recent case where the APA believes the judge’s decision was questionable.

"What we have a problem with is violent offenders and people with very long criminal histories being given PR bonds,” Casady insists.

Baird told KVUE he believes Travis County issues the highest number of PR bonds in the state.

Tincher is currently in the Travis County Jail on sexual assault charges. His bond is set at $100,000.

© 2018 KVUE-TV