Texas license plate auction showcasing 25 custom numbered plates

The plate numbers range from 0001 to 0026. One bid has already reached $4,300.

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of 25 plain-number license plates are being auctioned off by My Plates, the official vendor of special license plates in Texas, according to a release.

The 25 plate numbers range from 0001 to 0026. Each plate message from the auction is offered for a five-year term and has an opening bid of $500.

Winners will be able to renew the plate after the initial five-year term and can keep the plate for as long as they choose. The auction plates are also transferable, meaning the plate owner can sell or gift the plate to another person, unlike plates usually sold by the vendor.

Bids have already started being placed on the numbered plates, with 0001 having the highest bid at $4,300. Other bids vary from the initial $500 up to $1,000.

In previous plate auctions, plates have sold for far more than the initial bidding price. A plate reading "12THMAN" sold for $115,000 in September 2013, making it the most expensive plate message in Texas, according to the release. A plate with "HOUSTON" on it sold for $25,000 in January 2013 and a plate with the number three on it sold for $20,000 in May 2019.

The auction is open now until March 30. To see all the numbered plates and to place a bid, visit the My Plates auction website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube