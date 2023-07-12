Travis County court to hear Texas women's abortion rights lawsuit

Several women and doctors are suing the State of Texas over abortion restrictions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas women who were denied abortions despite pregnancy complications will have their day in court Wednesday. Several women and doctors are suing the State of Texas in a challenge against the state's abortion restrictions.

Hearings for the lawsuit, Zurawski vs. State of Texas, will begin Wednesday morning at the Travis County Courthouse in Downtown Austin.

The plaintiffs say they were denied abortions despite experiencing pregnancy complications. Some of them claim they nearly died as a result. Now they're seeking clarifications on the "medical emergency" exemption under the law.

State law criminalizes performing an abortion unless the pregnant patient is facing "a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy." The plaintiffs are not asking the State to overturn abortion restrictions. Instead, they say they want to guarantee doctors can perform abortions when a pregnancy is deemed unsafe.

One of the women named in the lawsuit, Amanda Zurawski, is from Austin. Zurawski says 18 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. Her doctor told her that her baby would die – but because the fetus still had a heartbeat, an abortion could not be performed. Zurawski said she was at risk for a life-threatening sepsis infection. She did get an emergency abortion after she went into toxic shock.

All of the women involved in the lawsuit, as well as a few doctors, will travel to Austin Wednesday for the hearings so that they can given their testimony.

The court will decide whether to immediately block the state's abortion ban as it applies to these kinds of situations. It will also hear arguments on the State's request to dismiss the case.

The hearings are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday.

