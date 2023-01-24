Texas leads the nation in job growth, new data shows

The state added 650,100 positions in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — New numbers show Texas is leading the nation in job creation.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 650,100 positions in 2022 – more than any other state.

It also had the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over the year, at 5%. In comparison, the U.S.’s job growth expanded by 3%.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the employment growth on Tuesday, crediting what he called a lack of “over-taxation” and “over-regulation” in the state.

“As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, putting even more Texas families on the path to prosperity,” Abbott said. “Texas works when Texans work, and in this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity and ensuring Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said the data show Texas is an “economic powerhouse.”

“These rankings follow 14 consecutive months of record-setting employment in Texas,” he said.

Within Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area was the first in the nation for largest percent increase over the year in nonfarm jobs, at 5.9%, with 234,700 positions added.

“Employers know that Texas is the best state to do business, locate a business, and grow your business,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “Employers continue to expand in the state and TWC is committed to providing relevant resources to all employers in the Lone Star State. That’s one of the many reasons why Texas has the most Fortune 500 companies of any state and is home to over 639,000 employers and more than 3.1 million small businesses.”

Texas’ civilian labor force is also at an all-time high as of December 2022 at 14,613,700, and a labor force participation rate of 63.5%, which stands 1.2% points higher than that of the U.S.