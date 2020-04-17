AUSTIN, Texas — During a press conference on Friday, April 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reopening of state parks will be on Monday, April 20.

He also issued these strict guidelines for visitors to follow:

Visitors must wear a mask or face covering while at the park. Visitors must remain six feet away from people who are not members of their household. Visitors can not gather in groups larger than five.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says parks will be open only during the day. If you're planning on going, you will have to pay park fees online.

