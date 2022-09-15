Group of Republican governors continues busing migrants to sanctuary cities in other states

Since this spring, Abbott and Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, have bused more than 11,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City.

HOUSTON — California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the interstate transportation of migrants.

It comes the same day Texas bused migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. and the day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis paid for migrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

According to NPR, some of the people flown to Massachusetts were told they were being taken to Boston, which is nearly three hours away from their actual destination.

“Every community in America should be sharing the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states," DeSantis said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott agrees with DeSantis' sentiment.

“Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and border czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border," Abbott said.

Since this spring, Abbott and Arizona's Republican governor, Doug Ducey, have bused more than 11,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York. Each of these cities have Democratic mayors.

“The motivation isn’t to help these folks. The motivation is to score political points," argued University of Houston immigration law professor Daniel Morales.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden commented on the transporting of migrants.

"Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they're doing is simply wrong, it's un-American, it's reckless. And we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We're working to make sure it's safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts. It's long overdue for Senate Republicans to come to the table to provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreams, those on temporary status, farmworkers and essential workers. We need to modernize our laws so businesses get workers they need and families don't have to wait decades to be brought back together. It's time to get it done. That's why we have to win this off-year election," Biden said.

Now, some Houstonians are heading to the Northeast to help.

The head of a nonprofit in Houston that helped process more than 30,000 Haitian migrants a year ago is heading to New York to help their city with these new arrivals.

“We will help them to reconnect with family, to the final destination," said NACC Disaster Services Senior Director Osvaldo Campany.

Capmany says NACC’s Houston facility can handle up to 1,500 migrants.