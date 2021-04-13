'Is he really in charge?' Cornyn criticizes 'limited' Biden tweets, gets White House response

Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded saying the president does not "spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A series of tweets from Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Monday criticizing the president's social media presence and alleged lack of TV appearances garnered a response from the White House.

"The president is not doing cable news interviews," Sen. Cornyn wrote, quoting an article from POLITICO. "Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters."

A follow-up tweet from Cornyn read: "Invites the question: is he really in charge?"

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded with the following, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman:

“I can confirm the president of the United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories. He spends his time working for the American people.”

Cornyn's tweets also earned response from fellow politicians:

“You would think you would be lauding Biden for this,” said Matthew Dowd, an aide to former President George W. Bush. “So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that.”

"No one else in America is worried abt Biden’s Tweet game! The Sen doesn’t get it: it’s a relief that Trump and his tweeting are done," said Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas).

"Can the President govern without sending crazy tweets in the middle of the night, one of the highest ranking Republicans in the Senate asks? Yes, it turns out he can," added Rep. Don Beyer, (D-Virginia).

Cornyn spokesman Drew Brandewie responded to his critics Monday.

"In 2018, a Paul Waldman column ran in your publication entitled 'Is Donald Trump even in charge of this government?’” Brandewie tweeted in response to a Washington Post analysis. "So it's OK when it's a Republican president, but not when it's a Democrat? Got it."

