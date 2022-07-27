Gov. Abbott speaks to KHOU 11 about issues in Texas, including Uvalde and abortion

When asked about calling a special session to raise the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle to 21, the governor said "there is no agreement on anything like that."

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will speak with Len Cannon Wednesday live on KHOU 11 News at 5 p.m. on several different topics in Texas, including the Uvalde school shooting, abortion rights and monkeypox.

This interview comes as monkeypox cases continue to climb across Texas and the official judgment on Roe v Wade was released, which sets off the state's "trigger law."

And there are still many questions that Texans have on the issues that led to the Uvalde school shooting.

We will update this page with direct quotes from Abbott minutes after the interview airs on KHOU 11 News.