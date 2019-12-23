AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday night marks the first night of Jewish holiday Hanukkah.

Around 4 p.m. Governor Greg Abbott lit a menorah on the south lawn of the State Capitol.

Governor Abbott says regardless of faith, the holidays are time that everyone can come together and celebrate.

“We're so pleased that so many people showed up,” he said. “My only ask is this – if you are here tonight, come again next year, bring somebody else with you. This is a way we are able to demonstrate the bond we have between the people of Texas and the Jewish community across the entire world.”

Hanukkah, which lasts eight days, will end on Dec. 30.

