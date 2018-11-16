AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety graduated five troopers and five canines on Friday after an eight-week training program.

The dogs include two Labrador Retrievers, one Dutch Shepherd and two Belgian Malinois. Four of the dogs will be used for drug detection and one will be used for explosive detection. One of the dogs came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"The department's expertly-trained canine teams play an essential role in detecting and deterring drug trafficking and other criminal activity," DPS Director Steven McCraw said. "The canine teams joining our ranks will be a tremendous asset, and we are confident that their specialized skills will help make Texas a safer place."

"Chloe" will be stationed in Big Spring, "Chakal" in Junction, "Byrd" in Alice, "Eros" in Rio Grande City and "Jake" in Austin.

There are currently 42 other DPS canine teams stationed throughout Texas, including seven explosive-detection teams stationed in Austin.

From January to September 2018, DPS canine teams assisted in the seizure of approximately 5,100 pounds of marijuana, 436 pounds of hashish, 203 pounds of cocaine, 103 pounds of methamphetamine, 85 pounds of heroin and $4 million in cash.

