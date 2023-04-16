Texas Capitol evacuated and searched amid bomb threat

The Austin Police Department received a call from someone claiming to have placed a pipe bomb at the Capitol, the Department of Public Safety said Sunday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — (The Texas Tribune) An unknown person told Austin police on Sunday evening that they placed a pipe bomb in the state Capitol, according to an emergency alert from the Department of Public Safety.

DPS has evacuated the building and troopers with K9 dogs are searching the scene.

DPS and Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear whether the Capitol will reopen Monday, when lawmakers are scheduled to meet. Lawmakers were not convening on Sunday evening at the time the threat was called in.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.