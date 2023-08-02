Police investigating suspicious death following wreck in East Austin

The incident happened at the Fort Branch at Truman's Landing Apartments on Techni Center Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death following a wreck at an East Austin apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive around 12:08 p.m. after reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s dead inside a vehicle with “apparent trauma” to his body.

Detectives have not confirmed whether shots were fired during the incident, APD said. No weapons have been found at the scene so far.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.