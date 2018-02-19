The Austin Zoo is home to more than 300 animals big and small.

More than 230, 000 people visit the Austin Zoo on an annual basis, and very talented zookeepers keep the animals safe and fed on a daily basis.

Zach, one of those talented zookeepers, allowed Bryan Mays to help out as he worked to feed and care for the alpacas, emus, potbellied pigs and goats.

Bryan also got to see a few animals that now call the Austin Zoo home after being displaced during Hurricane Harvey along the Texas Coast.

The lions, tiger and monkeys will likely remain in Austin and a part of this wonderful facility.

