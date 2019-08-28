SAN MARCOS, Texas — A SWAT call-out to a situation in San Marcos on Tuesday night has been resolved.

The San Marcos Police Department said SWAT responded to the 700 block of Bishop Street between Progress and Advance, southeast of Craddock Avenue, around 9 p.m.

The incident was resolved around 9:45 p.m., the City of San Marcos said.

Neighbors were now free to leave their residences.

No further information is available at this time.

