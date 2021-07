The APD said the shelter-in-place was issued for a one-mile radius in the area of the 3700 block of Southridge Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team was called out to a scene Thursday morning where a shelter-in-place was enacted in South Austin.

Police are expected to update the media shortly. KVUE has sent a crew to the scene.

No further details were available.

Media: PIO is en route to the scene. Staging area for media briefing is Southridge Dr. and Southport Dr. Briefing time to follow. https://t.co/t0PxCy7tzj — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 1, 2021