The Princeton Police Department, Graves and Calloway Sheriff's Departments have made arrests in alleged looting cases.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. — Suspects in western Kentucky have been arrested for allegedly stealing property from tornado-damaged residences.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police department arrested four Michigan men for allegedly stealing from Princeton residences.

Princeton detectives questioned four individuals on Meadowbrook Drive. According to the press release from the attorney general's office, the questioning revealed they had property from damaged houses.

Charges brought against the people included possession of burglary tools, receiving of stolen property, drug possession, promoting contraband and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Law enforcement officials from Graves and Calloway County said they also arrested six suspects for allegedly stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from the Pritchett and Cardinal Road area.

The suspects were stopped with all the stolen property.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook for people to ask questions if they notice people moving items in their neighborhood.

"If it is legitimate, they shouldn’t have a problem with you being cautious and alert," the post said.

Residents with additional concerns should contact their local law enforcement agency.

