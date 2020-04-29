AUSTIN, Texas — Employees with St. David's HealthCare are checking a trip to the grocery store off their to-do list.

Several St. David's hospitals set up pop-up grocery stores in their facilities. Employees can purchase grocery bundles at low costs. This includes items such as milk, eggs, fruits, vegetables and paper products.

"The idea is to give employees an easy, affordable option since they are at the hospital caring for patients and don't have the time or energy to go to the grocery store," said a representative for St. David's.

Cindy Hite, the director of quality at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, has used the service multiple times since it started on March 24.

In addition to the convenience, she said it helps keep her isolated from others at the grocery stores.

"You don't want to be exposed any more than possible, she said. "Just taking them home from work has been very beneficial."

Despite working long hours, Hite wanted to help others in the community. In addition to the bundles she buys for her own family, she also purchases the bundles to donate to people in need.

"It's made my life easier. I hope it makes everyone's life easier," Hite said.

At St. David's South Austin location alone, more than 200 people have used the program.

The food comes from the hospital's contracted vendors.

