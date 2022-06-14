APD officers on the scene of East Austin homicide off Springdale Road

Residents were asked to avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a homicide in East Austin on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 1000 block of Springdale Road, near Airport Boulevard, around 4:15 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after reports a man had been shot after "a disturbance."

APD said officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The second victim is expected to survive.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information or video of the incident is asked to contact police at 512-477-3588 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.