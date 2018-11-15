AUSTIN — It's no secret that Austin is growing before our very eyes. And that means Austin's airport is growing at a tremendous rate as well.

Spirit Airlines is heading to Austin Bergstrom International Airport with 10 new routes scheduled to hit the airport by Feb. 14, the airport announced Nov. 14. ABIA representatives confirmed Spirit Airlines will come to the Barbara Jordan terminal.

"At the end of the day, it's a great thing for passengers," Bryce Dubee, public information officer with ABIA, told KVUE's Molly Oak. "It provides them more options and more opportunities for different flights. None of these are new nonstop destinations, but they are additional options for passengers and we think that there is different fits for different folks as far as what's available to them here."

Frontier will start flying out of the South Terminal starting Nov. 15. And the nine-gate expansion happening at the far east end of the airport is set to finish next year around the same time Spirit starts flying.

It's all a signal to Austin's booming growth. In September, ABIA said they had 200,000 more passengers come through than they did in September of 2017.

"The airport is growing, the city is growing," said Bryce Dubee, public information officer with ABIA. "At the moment, we're coming up on what the capacity for what the original terminal was built for. The nine-gate expansion is going to allow us to accommodate more passengers and travelers in the future."

