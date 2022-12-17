Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane

The safety improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond.

AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin.

The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road.

The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.

Construction is happening in phases to minimize disruptions as much as possible. The latest updates on closures can be found on the City’s website.

The City is planning construction of additional mobility and safety improvements along the Slaughter Lane corridor over the next few years.

Next, the City will bring improvements to Brodie Lane.

Additionally, the Austin City Council approved a construction contract this month paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway.

Those improvements include:

Additional travel lanes by expanding from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway

New signalized intersections at Running Water Drive and Janes Ranch Road

An upgraded traffic signal at McKinney Falls Parkway

A new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) at Springfield Drive

Shared Use Paths on both sides of the road for people walking and biking

New bus stops in coordination with Capital Metro

Intermittent raised medians

Driveway reconstruction

A new bridge over Marble Creek

Pavement overlay

Landscaping and streetscape improvements

Drainage improvements

A noise wall near the Vista Point neighborhood