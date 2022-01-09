Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man last seen in Bastrop County

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kenneth Chrane, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man last seen in Bastrop County on Saturday evening.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kenneth Chrane, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 8 heading eastbound on U.S. Highway 290 in a maroon 2001 Ford F250 with Texas license plate FVX5688.

Chrane is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light sweatshirt, dark blue pants and blue shoes.

Law enforcement officials have concerns for his wellbeing and safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.