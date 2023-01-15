Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in South Austin

x
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man last seen in South Austin on Sunday afternoon.

John Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his health and safety.

He was last seen around 12 p.m. at 110 E. Live Oak St.

Bunton is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a teal jacket, white shirt and white shoes.

Credit: Austin Police Department
John Bunton

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.

