ROUND ROCK, Texas — The children of fallen first responders have their backpacks full on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, five first responder families were surprised with a shopping spree.

Nearly a dozen children were given a $200 gift card for back-to-school supplies and clothes.

They spent their day at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Round Rock.

Parents said events like this help the family create meaningful memories.

“We used to all shop at Academy together, getting ready for school,” said parent Kelly Kalama. “So this brings us a little closer together and helps us remember their mother a little more.”

Academy partnered up with the Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force and the 100 Club of Central Texas for this event.

