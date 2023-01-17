Austin firefighters respond to fire on deck of Shoal Creek Saloon

Although the deck of the Shoal Creek Saloon caught on fire, AFD stated that the business will still be open for normal hours on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Shoal Creek Saloon experienced a fire inside the building Tuesday morning but still plans to be open for normal business hours.

According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were on the scene of a structure fire located at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. The fire originated on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck. AFD firefighters were able to "knock down" the deck fire before it spread to the inside of the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but investigators from AFD are on currently on the scene.

Austin Fire Department on the scene of a fire at 909 N Lamar Blvd. AFD firefighters worked hard to knock down this large deck fire before it entered the building so this business will still be open today! Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ysjymfBzXn — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 17, 2023