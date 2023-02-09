One dead after head-on crash in eastern Travis County

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. State Highway 71 eastbound, near Doctor Scott Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a car crash in Eastern Travis County on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. State Highway 71 eastbound, near Doctor Scott Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the vehicles collided head-on.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

The entire road was shut down following the crash for cleanup and investigation.

No other information is available at this time.