Seguin resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO — A Seguin resident won the top prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game purchased at a Seguin H-E-B.
The Seguin resident is choosing to stay anonymous. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B Food Store #716, located at 1340 E. Court St., in Seguin.
The winning prize was from the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s. This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.