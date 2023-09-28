Anonymous threat reported at two Round Rock ISD schools

Details are limited at this time, but Round Rock police confirmed to KVUE that they were assisting with an incident at Round Rock High School.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two Round Rock ISD campuses are on lockdown after an anonymous threat was reported.

The district confirmed to KVUE that Round Rock High School and McNeil High School were placed on lockdown Thursday around 3 p.m.

Round Rock police also confirmed to KVUE that they were assisting with the threat at Round Rock High School.

Here's the full statement sent to parents by Round Rock ISD:

The safety and security of our students is our top priority. With that in mind, we placed our campus on lockdown at 3 p.m. while the Round Rock ISD police department investigates an alleged threat. The lockdown is still in process. All students and staff are safe and secure throughout the entire process.