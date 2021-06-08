x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

One injured in crash involving school bus in southeast Travis County

Austin-Travis County EMS said there were no injuries reported aboard the bus.
Credit: leekris - stock.adobe.com

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is injured after a crash involving a school bus in southeast Travis County on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported on the bus.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at Harold Green Road and South FM 973 around 3:40 p.m.

One adult was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

Motorists are asked to expect traffic delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with donation to LGBTQ+ group for every chicken sandwich sold

Police: Cicada causes car to crash in Cincinnati

Body found in Jasper motel identified as Samuel Olson, autopsy shows he died from 'homicidal violence'