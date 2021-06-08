One injured in crash involving school bus in southeast Travis County

Austin-Travis County EMS said there were no injuries reported aboard the bus.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is injured after a crash involving a school bus in southeast Travis County on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported on the bus.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at Harold Green Road and South FM 973 around 3:40 p.m.

One adult was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.

Motorists are asked to expect traffic delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.