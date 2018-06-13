SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Starting June 17, the City of San Marcos is entering "Stage 2" drought restrictions.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority implemented the restrictions on June 11. Starting at noon on June 17, San Marcos residents will be expected to "step up our conservation efforts."

Sprinkler use is restricted to one day per week on the designated weekday determined by that last number in your address.

Sprinkler use is restricted to one day per week on the designated weekday determined by that last number in your address.

City of San Marcos

Watering using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

Soaker hoses or drip irrigation can be used any day as long as it happens before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Filling new decorative water features such as fountains is prohibited in Stage 2 restrictions. At-home car washing and "washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering continues to be limited to one day per week," the city said.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority orders drought restrictions when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 650 feet above mean sea level (msl). On June 11 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 648.2 feet and the daily reading was 645.1 feet, the city said.

For more information, go here.

© 2018 KVUE