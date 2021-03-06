San Marcos Church spends 'Fifth Sunday' out of the chapel and in the community

Every time a month has five Sundays, the congregation from First Presbyterian Church in San Marcos does service projects instead of holding a traditional service.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — On a Sunday morning, it's usually busy inside First Presbyterian Church in San Marcos. But on May 30, the church was empty.

No one in the pews. No one at the pulpit.

The sound wasn't one of emptiness, though, but rather the sound of service.

"This is our church's – First Presbyterian Church's – fifth Sunday of service," explained Pastor Amy Sutherland. "Every time a month has five Sundays, we take our congregation out into the community to serve. It ends up being three to four times a year there's five Sundays."

Sutherland is one of the co-pastors of the church, along with her husband, Joshua. They use this as a chance to give back to the community. For this group, it's building a ramp with Texas Ramps.

"We go out to different sites all around the San Marcos area to serve. So at this one, we're here with the Texas Ramp Project," said Amy Sutherland. "They're building a ramp for an individual who needed better access to their home."

The church is dedicated to helping nonprofits across the region with different tasks.

"How long have you been doing the ramp project?" Joshua Sutherland asked Gary Strunk with Texas Ramps.

"Since '14, this is our 129th ramp," replied Strunk.

It's not your average "church sounds," but a sound of service on a Sunday morning.

The next Fifth Sunday of Service is in August. If you would like to join them, you can find out more about the church by clicking here.