APD searching for Houston man missing in Austin since Sunday morning

Due to a medical condition, Samuele Sellers requires daily medication and might be hearing voices if not properly medicated, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Houston man missing in Downtown Austin.

APD said 45-year-old Samuele Sellers was last seen on Sunday around 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 N. I-35 southbound. He is visiting from Houston and not familiar with the Austin area, police said.

Sellers is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, with gray hair, a beard and a tattoo of a shamrock on the left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange triangles, brown and black checkered pants with a car seatbelt for a belt. He may be carrying a black and white backpack, APD said.

Due to a medical condition, Sellers requires daily medication and might be hearing voices if not properly medicated. He is also prone to dehydration and holds his head to the side with his shoulder elevated.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 311 or 911 immediately.