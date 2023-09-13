Local performers bring SAG-AFTRA strike to Austin

The performers were not only protesting but also handing out leaflets to give the public more information on what's going on.

AUSTIN, Texas — The strike that’s brought Hollywood to a halt has made its way to Central Texas.

Members from the SAG-AFTRA Houston-Austin chapter went to The Domain, outside of Amazon’s corporate headquarters, on Wednesday, hoping to spread awareness about their demands and to get support.

They were not only protesting but also handing out leaflets to give the public more information on what's going on.

Performers are asking for their minimum earnings to keep up with inflation. They also want their pay to match the value they bring to streaming platforms.

"We're out here, really, fighting for dignity. The same dignity that every working person needs," said Tom Schwarz, executive director of the Houston-Austin SAG-AFTRA chapter. "I mean, people think of actors as Hollywood celebrities. We've got about 2,000 folks right here in Texas who do this for a living. Most folks don't even qualify for health care. These are working people, people you see every day on TV shows, but you don't recognize. We're trying to get a fair deal for them."

Actors say new business models have taken away the residuals they depend on to make ends meet between jobs.

"There is no formula for that, for streaming. And, in fact, the studios won't even tell us how much money they're making from it. So our actors are not getting any money from that," Schwarz said.

The performers also want to be protected from artificial intelligence, so that their voices or likenesses can’t be used in new projects without their consent.

The group has support from other members of TV and film crews.

"We are allies with SAG. We work with SAG-AFTRA on set. So they're, they're a part of our crew, even though they're talent," said Audra Hughes, a boom operator and utility sound technician.

Hughes is part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

"It takes a village, a really large village, to make any TV or movie. And we're here today to support them, just as they would support us if we were on strike," Hughes said.

She said here in Texas, industry professionals are hoping they reach an agreement soon so they can all get back to work.

"At the end of the day, we really want the studios, the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers], to come to the table and and negotiate and talk to these unions so we can get back to work," Hughes said.

