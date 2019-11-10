ROUND ROCK, Texas — A woman died early Friday morning after a fire at Round Rock home.

According to the City of Round Rock, seven fire department units responded to the call around 3:12 a.m. on the 2600 block of Oak Meadow Drive. Upon arrival at 3:17 a.m., one of three occupants was unaccounted for and she was still inside the home.

Based on initial reports from the first to arrive, light smoke was showing from inside the home and crews entered to locate her in the room where the fire began. She was unresponsive when she was removed at approximately 3:22 a.m. CPR efforts were initiated by personnel on scene and she was transported to St. David's Round Rock, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was extinguished in about 17 minutes and no other injuries were reported. The structure sustained minor damage and the fire was contained to only to the room where it started.

The Round Rock Police Department, as well as arson investigators, will be investigating.

