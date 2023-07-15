Pedestrian hit and killed in Round Rock Friday night

Police said Jennifer Wingard, 31, was found dead on the shoulder of the highway.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. I-35 around 9:52 p.m. for a reported welfare concern.

A woman, identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Wingard of Round Rock, was found dead on the shoulder of the highway.

A driver who hit Wingard is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The investigation is ongoing “into all the circumstances.”

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.