Round Rock police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are searching for a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 35 on March 14.

Police said Angel Contreras was walking along I-35 near the La Margarita restaurant just north of Sam Bass Road around 1 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a van travelling southbound.

Investigators determined the vehicle was a 1996 to 2002 white Chevrolet Express. The van was loaded with boxes and luggage on top of it, police said.

After striking Contreras, the van immediately exited I-35 at RM 620/Round Rock Avenue.

It is believed the van has headlight and molding damage on the front right, as well as damage to the passenger’s side mirror.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Turck at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.