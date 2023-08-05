Texas DPS troopers shoot, kill suspect in Round Rock after pursuit

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, which happened on Sunday night.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after Texas DPS troopers shot and killed a suspect in Round Rock on Sunday night.

DPS said troopers attempted a traffic stop on a Hyundai on US 183 northbound in Austin around 9:50 p.m. The car failed to yield to emergency vehicles and evaded at a high rate of speed, according to DPS.

The suspect drove throughout several roads in Williamson County, reportedly firing at pursuing troopers.

After a tire deflation device was used, the driver stopped his car just south of FM 1431 on the Interstate Highway 35 service road. The suspect then got out of the driver side and pointed a gun at pursuing troopers, DPS said.

Troopers fired, hitting the suspect. Life-saving measures were provided but were unsuccessful and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.