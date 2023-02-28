Crews put out fire at Round Rock temporary brush drop-off location

The fire was burning at 3939 E. Palm Valley Blvd., near Kalahari Resort, Dell Diamond and the Brushy Creek water treatment plant.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Fire Department put out a fire at the City of Round Rock’s temporary brush drop-off location on Tuesday night.

The fire was burning at 3939 E. Palm Valley Blvd., according to the fire department. That’s near Kalahari Resort, Dell Diamond and the Brushy Creek water treatment plant.

Arriving crews reported that a piece of equipment in the area was on fire. It was later found to be an excavator and mulcher used for brush disposal efforts following this month's ice storm.

Nearby neighbors were asked to stay in their homes, but that order has since been lifted.

RRFD said there was no immediate threat to the public.