Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in North Austin Friday evening

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in North Austin on Friday evening.

Robin Jordan was last seen at 6:49 p.m. at 12221 N. MoPac Expressway, near St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, on foot, according to police.

The Austin Police Department said Jordan has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her welfare.

She is described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair with blond highlights and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow winter cap, long tan winter jacket, black seats and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact APD at 512-974-5250.