Telehealth provider funding LGBTQ-positive billboards in 5 U.S. capitols, including Austin

FOLX Health is launching billboards in state capitols where discriminatory legislation is being discussed or passed.

AUSTIN, Texas — FOLX Health, a pro-queer telehealth provider, is now funding billboards across the U.S. in state capitols where anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has been proposed or already put in place.

The billboards come as Transgender Day of Visibility will be celebrated on March 31.

"From Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' law, which erases LGBTQ+ identities from the classroom, to Texas’ policy claiming gender-affirming care for children as 'child abuse' – this campaign is designed to show support for the community and speak out against the discriminatory laws," a spokesperson said.

The billboards will read "SAY GAY" or "PROTECT TRANS YOUTH." They'll be up through the first week of April. Their locations are as follows:

Tallahassee, Florida - Near 2847 S. Monroe St.

- Near 2847 S. Monroe St. Des Moines, Iowa - Near 208 Court Ave.

- Near 208 Court Ave. Nashville, Tennessee - on James Robertson Pkwy, adjacent to Nissan Stadium

- on James Robertson Pkwy, adjacent to Nissan Stadium Boise, Idaho - 1913 W. State St.

- 1913 W. State St. Austin, Texas - 1205 N. Lamar Blvd.

FOLX Health also recently flew banner planes over Texas and Florida in opposition to the same ideals.

“Supporting and protecting kids should not be not political – it’s deeply personal. Unconditional love for one’s child is none of lawmakers' business. FOLX Health stands by and honors the courage of families that prioritize the love and care of their children. Healthcare is a human right. We stand with trans and LGBQ kids in across the nation,” Rocco Kayiatos, chief content officer for FOLX Health.