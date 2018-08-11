WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released a video on Twitter Tuesday which shows a man that is considered a suspect in a string of package thefts in the Teravista area.
The video posted with the tweet shows a man bringing an empty box with him to the door of a home and steal a package that was delivered earlier in the day.
This is only the latest instance of this happening. A suspect with a similar approach was captured on camera doing this in an East Austin neighborhood last month.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office stated to call 911 if you see this man, or know anything about the package thefts.