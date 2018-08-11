WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released a video on Twitter Tuesday which shows a man that is considered a suspect in a string of package thefts in the Teravista area.

The video posted with the tweet shows a man bringing an empty box with him to the door of a home and steal a package that was delivered earlier in the day.

Williamson County is looking for this truck and possible suspect in the Teravista package thefts. Notice how suspect brings empty box w/him to the door only to place it on front door and steal the desired package. Call 912 if seen. pic.twitter.com/nDVfnPynNz — Williamson County Sheriff Texas (@SheriffChody) November 8, 2018

This is only the latest instance of this happening. A suspect with a similar approach was captured on camera doing this in an East Austin neighborhood last month.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office stated to call 911 if you see this man, or know anything about the package thefts.

