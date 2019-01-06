AUSTIN, Texas — Police have identified the suspect in multiple robberies that have occurred in North Austin.

Police are currently looking for 52-year-old Alfonso Toro, who is accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon when he allegedly robbed a bank inside a Walmart and a Metro PCS store.

Police identified items that were stolen from the Metro PCS store being sold online after they were purchased at a kiosk located at a Walmart.

Michael August Mannings Underhill, 19, was identified on camera at an ecoATM, a service that purchases certain used property in a standalone kiosk, selling the items stolen from Metro PCS.

Underhill was arrested by Austin police for charges stemming from the sale of stolen property.

Underhill told police that he sold the property for Toro, but claimed he had just met Toro and did not know his name at the time.

On June 9, 2019, Austin police were given an anonymous tip online and were able to come across Toro on social media, where police were able to match photos of the man to surveillance video of the suspect in the robberies.

The robberies happened at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd. on May 29, and at the Metro PCS at 1139 North Interstate Highway 35 on June 1.

Police said a man believed to be Toro displayed a weapon and fled from Walmart on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money. He left behind his ballcap as he left the scene.

The suspect displayed a handgun and made threats to store employees in at least one of the incidents.

In the Metro PCS robbery, the suspect wore glasses and camouflage cargo shorts. In the Walmart bank robbery, he wore sunglasses and dark-colored cargo shorts. He carried a backpack during both events.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Austin police have not yet captured Toro.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5092.

