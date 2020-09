The incident happened at FM 32 and North Cranes Mill Road in Canyon Lake Monday afternoon.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — The Canyon Lake Fire Department says a plane has gone down in a field and two people are hospitalized.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the incident, how many people were inside the plane and the severity of the victims' injuries.

