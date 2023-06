The person was pronounced dead on scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a car hit and killed a pedestrian near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The person was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is not known.

There's no other information at this time.