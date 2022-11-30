Over 18,000 without power in Austin

Austin Energy has reported that there are 13 active outages affecting 18,272 customers in both West and Central Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Upwards of 18,000 people throughout South Austin are without power Wednesday morning.

Austin Energy has reported that there are 13 active outages affecting 18,272 customers in both West and Central Austin as of 9:47 a.m.

Austin Energy sent KVUE the following statement regarding the outage:

"First reports are of equipment failure at the Salem Hill substation. Our crews are investigating the exact cause and working on transferring power to other feeders to begin restoration efforts to affected customers. Right now, there is no estimated time of restoration."

Nine schools within Austin ISD and their central office have been affected by the outage, but normal operations are expected to continue. The schools included are:

Ann Richards School

Sunset Valley Elementary

Joslin Elementary

St. Elmo Elementary

Odom Elementary

David Crockett High School and Cunningham Elementary have power restored as of 10:35 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.